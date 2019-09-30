Yorkshire Water to begin huge multimillion-pound works in Harrogate

Yorkshire Water is due to begin work on a £3 million project to replace a sewer pipe in Harrogate today.

The 1km length of new sewer pipe will run from Hookstone Road, near to Hornbeam Farm and across the fields to Hookstone Beck, to the Great Yorkshire Showground.

The work is set to begin today (Monday) and will be completed in spring 2020.

Despite the major works, Yorkshire Water has said it is committed to trying to minimise disruption throughout the project.

A statement from Yorkshire Water said: "Yorkshire Water has liaised closely with the North Yorkshire County Council to try and minimise disruption at every stage of this scheme. Due to the nature of the work, and to ensure the safety of footpath users, the company will need to divert the footpath that runs between Hornbeam Park and the squash club near to the Great Yorkshire Showground whilst working in the immediate area."

It also said that there will be slight modification to the existing entrance to the site off Hookstone Road and that there may be traffic management in place whilst work is ongoing.

A spokesperson said: "At worst this will be a give and take arrangement - priority board and no traffic lights - and be very short term. The area will be reinstated when we have finished."

To add even greater resilience to the network, Yorkshire Water will also be installing additional wastewater storage to the sewer network to reduce the risk of pollution.

Yorkshire Water Project Manager, Dominic Cunney, said: “We are delighted to start work on this project which add greater resilience to the local network.

“Helping the environment is a big priority for us and is one of our five big goals and this investment shows that.”

The new pipeline will be laid by excavating along the route of the pipe and additional wastewater storage will be laid in the Great Yorkshire Show Ground in the area of the overflow car park. All pipework will be laid underground.

The diversion route will be short and will be signed to aid walkers.