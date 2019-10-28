Trains delayed after vehicle rolls down hill towards railway tracks in Harrogate

The railway line between Leeds, Harrogate and York is closed after a vehicle rolled onto embankment above railways tracks at Pannal.

Police were called at around 2.15pm to reports of a Land Rover Discovery which had come off at the road at Nab Bridge on the A658.

The driver was out of the vehicle and is not injured, but police are waiting for recovery services to remove the vehicle, which they say is in an 'awkward position'.

The road has been closed at the junction between the A658 and the B6161 to allow recovery vehicles to gain access.

Network Rail has also confirmed that services between Leeds and York via Harrogate will be delayed for some time for safety reasons.

It says it is liasing with emergency services to reopen the line as soon as it is safe to do so.