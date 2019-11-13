Train stuck due to 'slippery rails' causes cancellations and delays to services towards Leeds Station
Slippery rails have caused cancellations and delays on services to and from Leeds Station after a train became stuck on the track.
The issue is on the rails between Leeds and Harrogate - which may affect commuters travelling from Horsforth, Headingley and Burley Park.
This has resulted in some lines being blocked between the stations.
Network Rail has warned that trains may be cancelled, delayed or revised.
In an update, the railway company said: "A train is currently stuck on the line between Leeds and Harrogate due to slippery rails caused by wet leaves on the line, all services on this line are currently being disrupted.
"Attempts are being made to move the stationary train."
It will also impact LNER services between Harrogate and London Kings Cross.
The disruption is expected to last until 9am.