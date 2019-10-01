This is when Harrogate's West Park is expected to reopen after the UCI cycling championships

Harrogate's big clean-up in the aftermath of the UCI cycling championships continues today, with the closure of West Park still in place while the event's purpose-built footbridge is removed.

However, North Yorkshire County Council has reassured residents this morning that the end is in sight for the disruption caused by the closure of West Park.

A spokesperson for the council said it is expected to reopen "some time today," as advertised in advance of the championships.

They said: "Yorkshire 2019's contractors are in the process of safely removing the bridge, and we will reopen the road as soon as it is safe to do so.

"It is expected that West Park will reopen sometime today, so on schedule. This is in line with the information provided on our website in advance of the event (https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/uci-road-world-cycling-championships under the “Harrogate closures” section), which says that this section of West Park would be closed until today (1 October)."

The Harrogate Bus Company tweeted: "We’re still unable to use stops on Victoria Ave, West Park and Cheltenham Parade on #the36, 24 and #HarrogateElectrics 3 and 6, but all buses are in and out of Harrogate bus station at the usual times. Plan your day, check live times and track your bus on our app - Transdev Go."