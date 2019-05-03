TdY: Women cyclists ride through Harrogate town centre

Harrogate crowds thronged the centre of town for the women's race in the Tour de Yorkshire.

Despite the wet conditions, the top cyclists such as Harrogate house owner Lizzie Deignan, Leah Dixie and Elizzy Banks attracted good crowds along Parliament Street and surrounding roads.

The top female cyclists were taking part in stage one of their race which ends in Bedale later this afternoon.



They were also having a trial run of the a circuit which will be the centre of the UCI Road World Championships for nine days in September.

Talking to two members of the crowd in Harrogate, local residents Debbie Gibson and Anne-Marie MacPherson, they said: said: “Good to see such a great turnout for the ladies race in Harrogate, not sure if Lizzie was leading but we hope she was!"



