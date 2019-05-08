Revealed: New road closures in Harrogate

A major route in Harrogate closed this week for nine weeks as the town's annus horribilis for drivers continues - albeit in a good cause.

The town has seen a series of temporary traffic controls and closures since early January, either for road surface improvements or utility firms reacting to new housing developments.

The latest batch of Yorkshire Water pipe laying to update supplies for residents as part of a multi-million pound investment started at Bogs Lane on Tuesday.

As a result, the road will be closed all the way to Forest Lane Head until mid July.

Residents and motorists in the Kingsley road area have already endured four months of disruption.

This week has also seen Yorkshire Water announced another series of pipeline improvements in a different part of Harrogate.



Yorkshire Water is set to begin work on laying new clean water pipes for hundreds of new houses and a business development in Harrogate.

The new £130,000 investment will see Yorkshire Water laying 600m, between Young’s drive on the Queen Ethelburga estate and the Army Foundation College.

The work will take place until the middle of July and will be completed in three phases to minimise traffic disruption as much as possible.



The work includes:



Phase 1

Penny Pot Lane between Youngs Drive and Oaker Bank roundabout will be closed to vehicular traffic 7 May to the end of May 2019.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Cornwall Road, Harlow Moor Road, Otley Road to Beckwithshaw and Pot Bank.

Vehicular access will be maintained to Youngs Drive and the new development access point from the Cornwall Road side of Penny Pot Lane only.

Pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

Phase 2

The second part of the scheme will commence approximately end of May to mid-June and will involve laying the pipe around Oaker Bank roundabout.

This will require lane closures and three-way traffic lights to be in place 24 hours a day but the road will be open to vehicles and pedestrians.

Phase 3

The final part of the scheme will be between Oaker Bank roundabout and the Army Foundation College on Penny Pot Lane.

Penny Pot Lane between this section will be closed to vehicular traffic from approximately mid-June to early July.

A signed diversion route will be in place via Penny Pot Lane to the B6451 and the A59.

Pedestrian access will again be maintained.

Yorkshire Water Communications Advisor Mark Allsop said: “This vital scheme will provide water supplies for the new developments.

“We appreciate road closures can be inconvenient and we would like to thank customers and commuters in advance for their patience. We’ll do everything we can to keep disruption to a minimum and complete the work as quickly as possible.

“As we’re laying an additional clean water pipe, we’re not expecting to interrupt anyone’s water supply.”

The company also advised customers that they’ll not need access inside anyone’s property and customers should always ensure they ask for identification before letting anyone onto their property.

