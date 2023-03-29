Key workers in the healthcare, education and charity sectors, along with unpaid carers can claim a 25% discount on rail travel in northern England under a new scheme.

In an effort to help commuters during the current cost of living crisis, passengers using Northern Trains services can now claim the price cut on any of the operator’s 2,500 daily services as part of the tie-up between the train company and Network Digital Marketing, which operates discount schemes across a number of key worker sectors.

The offer is open to NHS staff and other medical professionals as well as teachers, charity workers and carers, both paid and unpaid. It means that they can save a quarter off the cost of any advanced purchase ticket across Northern routes.

Northern Trains operates throughout the north of England, linking major towns and cities across Cumbria, Yorkshire and Lancashire, including Carlise, York, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool and Sheffield.

According to government figures, there are over 4.7 million unpaid carers in the UK, 1.2 million full-time equivalent staff working in NHS trusts and clinical commissioning groups in England alone, 827,000 charity workers, and over 560,000 teachers, all of whom can apply for the travel discount.

(Composite: NationalWorld/Nothern Trains)

To claim the free offer, eligible workers have to sign up via the relevant links for Healthcare staff , teachers and other education workers; carers ; and charity workers .

Storm Postlethwaite, managing director at Health Service Discounts added: “With the rising cost of living impacting so many people right now, we’re really pleased to be able to offer big discounts like this one, that can make a real difference to our members every day. Whether travelling with Northern as part of a daily commute, or for a day out or holiday, this is a significant price saving.”