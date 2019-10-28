New images show car stuck near railway tracks in Harrogate

New photographs show the position of the Land Rover which rolled off the road onto embankment near the railway tracks in Pannal.

The incident occurred at around 2.15pm at Nab Bridge on the A658.

The Land Rover Discovery came off the road at Nab Bridge in Pannal.

The driver was out of the vehicle and is not injured, but police are waiting for recovery services to remove the vehicle.

The railway line between Leeds, Harrogate and York is currently closed for safety reasons. Network Rail says it is liasing with emergency services to reopen the line as soon as it is safe to do so.

The road has been closed at the junction between the A658 and the B6161 to allow recovery vehicles to gain access.