LIVE UPDATES: Leeds city centre gridlocked as 80,000 Ed Sheeran fans head to Roundhay Park Fans in their ponchos queue to get into Ed Sheeran's gig at Roundhay Park. Welcome to the Yorkshire Evening Post live blog for the Ed Sheeran Homecoming tour, which is coming to Roundhay Park in Leeds on both Friday and Saturday. Please refresh for the latest brekaing news and traffic updates. Bid to cut Harrogate rail journeys north 'by 55 minutes' Closed - these Harrogate car parks will shut for UCI cycling championships