A59 closed after crash leaves HGV on its side

The A59 is closed after a crash left a HGV flipped onto its side.

At 2.55pm this afternoon, a North Yorkshire Fire Service spokesperson confirmed that crews from Acomb and Tadcaster are in attendance on the A59 in Kirk Hammerton.

Police and ambulance services are also at the scene.

The road is closed.

Andy Creasey, Station Manager at NYFRS, shared an update on twitter.

He said: "Currently dealing with a major RTC on the A59 at Skip Bridge with Acomb fire crews.

"The road will be closed for some considerable time, please expect delays in the area."