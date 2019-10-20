£150,000 upgrade at rail station complete

Town commuters who take the train are now benefitting from a major revamp at the railway station.

Network Rail has completed a £150,000 upgrade at Knaresborough station to improve the roof and bring benefits for passengers, visitors and businesses.

The work involved structural repairs, which have been carried out carefully to protect and help restore the Grade II listed building. Network Rail has renewed the roof covering, making it more watertight to provide a better experience for those using the station.

Mark Bloor, route asset manager for Network Rail, said: “The safety of our passengers is a priority and this project will make sure that the roof will be a reliable asset for years to come.

“We thank the passengers, customers, businesses and colleagues at the station for their patience during this work.”

Pete Myers, stakeholder manager at Northern, said: “Knaresborough is a key station for us and we are absolutely committed to working hand-in-hand with Network Rail and the wider industry to deliver the best possible service for our customers.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved for helping to complete such important structural work on a building which plays a significant role in the community.”

Mayor of Knaresborough, Cllr Christine Willoughby said: “I am delighted that this work to improve the station has been carried out.

“It’s important that we consider the businesses on the station when work like this has to be undertaken, and do all we can to ease the strain on these businesses if they have to vacate their premises temporarily. It’s clear that vibrant and attractive shops on the platform enhance the station experience for the benefit of all users.”