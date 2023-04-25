News you can trust since 1836
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major road in Harrogate district closed following serious road traffic collision

North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A59 between Knaresborough and the A1M.

By Lucy Chappell
Published 25th Apr 2023, 09:58 BST- 1 min read

The road is currently closed to motorists and is expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Police are advising drivers to avoid the area and to find an alternative route if travelling.

This article will be updated with any further information we receive from the police.

North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision in the Harrogate district
