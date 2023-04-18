TRAFFIC ALERT: Major road in Harrogate district closed following incident involving overturned HGV lorry
North Yorkshire Police are currently dealing with an incident involving an overturned HGV lorry on the A59 at Blubberhouses in Harrogate.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 18th Apr 2023, 09:48 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 10:05 BST
The road is currently closed to motorists and the closure is expected to remain in place until 2pm this afternoon.
Police are advising motorists to find an alternative route if travelling between Harrogate and Skipton.
This article will be updated with any further information we receive from the police.