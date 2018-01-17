Toy Library volunteers thank Knaresborough community ahead of official opening

At the time it may have seemed an impossible task to move 27 years worth of toys, but thanks to the generosity of the town, the Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library will officially open at its new home on January 26.

Before Christmas, the hard-working volunteers at the library had a race against time to save the well-used facility from closure, after North Yorkshire County Council revealed plans to demolish their premises on Ainsty Road in Harrogate.

Thanks to big-hearted Knaresborough residents, community groups and businesses, the library will soon reopen at its new home inside The Old School.

Serving the community for almost three decades, the facility has helped families on lower incomes to access thousands of educational toys, and it has provided an important meeting point for new parents.

After fears that it could close, the official opening of the toy library on January 26, from 10am to 12pm will be a proud moment for the volunteers and everyone who has helped to secure its future.

The Chair of the Harrogate and Knaresborough Toy Library, Angela Longden, said: “I can’t wait to see it in action, to see all the families and children using it. It’s their resource, and it’ll be great to see them finding out what’s on offer.

“It is a perfect space, it has been renovated to a really high standard. It was an exhausting time before Christmas moving everything across and getting our new space ready, and we have so many people to thank.”

The opening morning will boast a packed programme of activities and performances from children’s entertainers.

The Knaresborough community has really rallied to support the toy library, with Knaresborough Town Council awarding a grant of £1,040, the Knaresborough Lions showing phenomenal support, and Taylors of Harrogate giving a grant to replace tired looking toys.

The Old School itself has given huge support over the last few months, and the library’s volunteers are looking forward to proudly unveiling the space.

Angela said: “The support we have had is phenomenal, we are so grateful. It is a very inspiring, open space for children to run around, play and explore. It’s also a good space for parents and carers to come together.”