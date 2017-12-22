Wetherby in Bloom stalwart Margaret Dabell has been awarded the prestigious Wetherby Townsperson of the Year 2017 Award in front of an excited crowd at the recent Dickensian Market.

Margaret has been the driving force for over 25 years of a band of Wetherby In Bloom volunteers helping to make the town an attractive place to visit and the winner of numerous awards along the way.

Organisers Wetherby District Lions congratulated all those who nominated people for the annual awards.

Margaret received a silver salver, a framed certificate and promised to continue with the hard work.

“As Lions we look forward to working with Margaret at our joint events throughout 2018,” said Lions spokesman John Boulton.

If anyone would like to know more about how they can help Wetherby Lions or Wetherby in Bloom, please visit: www.wetherbylions.org