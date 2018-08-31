Town Centre Survey: What our readers say are the BEST things about Harrogate

The Harrogate Advertiser’s Town Centre Survey asked people “what do you think is the best thing about Harrogate town centre?”.

The top five answers included things like: The Stray/green spaces, compact and tidy, architecture and environment, independent shops and cafes, feels safe.

The Stray is ranked among the best things in Harrogate.

The most popular thing about Harrogate town centre, unsurprisingly, perhaps, was how it looked.

One reader wrote: “It’s attractive in many areas and shows of its history - attractive buildings like Bettys, features like the Stray and war memorial, etc.”

A sample of other replies includes these thoughts by a wide range of individuals...

“The beautiful old buildings their architecture is amazing. The relaxed atmosphere, I also think it has a welcoming feel.”

“Montpellier Quarter is beautiful and everything is within walking distance, it’s not too spread out.

“To have the Stray is wonderful.”

“Its quaintness and how clean the town looks.”

“Its beauty and its charm.”

“Wide streets and flowers everywhere.”

“Amazing Flowers and bedding.”

“The Royal Hall and pleasant, spacious areas to walk around while shopping.”

Despite many worries expressed in the Town Centre Survey about empty shops, one of the best things listed was the shops, specifically the independents.

One completed form said: “Compact , good range of independent shops.”

And another said: “The smaller independent shops just off the high street, and the choice of eating places.”

Harrogate’s bus service wasn’t mentioned much but when it was it was mostly positive.

One reader wrote: “Great bus service from other main towns and routes within Harrogate.

“Great idea to go electric. More short bus routes and use smaller buses, though.”

A few respondents answered in just one word.

These tended to be either “Stray” or “Bettys” but one reply said simply “Blues Bar.”