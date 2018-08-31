Town Centre Survey: Calls for major changes to how Harrogate does markets - and to its biggest shopping centre

The subject of Harrogate’s Christmas market, indeeed, the subject of a market in itself, promoted a lot of suggestions from the public in the Harrogate Advertiser’s Town Centre Survey.

Should Harrogate have a permanent market, like the one at Christmas?

Hugely popular each year, the Christmas market is currently held every Noveber on part of the Stray at the bottom of Montpellier Hill.

But, among the hundreds of replies to our survey, a good proportion called for changes to be made.

One reader even went as far as to say: “Clean it up and host markets like the Christmas market inside the convention centre.”

Others called for the monthly market on Cambridge Street to be mde weekly or moved to another location.

“Bring back a market. Help small traders to be able to open up here.”

“Proper market down between the theatre and McDonalds.”

“A proper market - selling everything from fruit and veg, meats, clothes to shoes.”

“A market place and fountain.”

Other respondents suggested the shopping centre which currently stands where Harrogate’s old market hall stood for decades needed some changes of its own for the benefit of the town centre.

“Make Victoria Shopping Centre a centre for small, independent businesses and market stalls, a bit like Camden market.

“If the big shops can’t survive in the age of internet banking, it’s about time they started thinking outside the box.

“That would make Victoria Shopping Centre appealing to both tourists and locals, and would encourage a sense of community.”

Another reader got straight to the point.

“Something needs to be done about the Victoria Centre. Layout is poor. It’s the heart of town but many walk around it.

“A nice bar, perhaps. with a balcony, an indoor/outdoor space in the centre for market stalls and hosting promotions.”