Tour de Yorkshire 2018: Could you be a Tour Maker?

They play a vital role by helping to make sure the county’s Tour de France legacy races run smoothly every year.

And Welcome to Yorkshire is once again on the hunt for hundreds new volunteers – known as Tour Makers – to help run the Tour de Yorkshire 2018.

Masham and Pateley Bridge feature during the final race day on May 6.

Organisers are searching for up to 1,800 Tour Makers this year, who will be deployed along the race route to welcome the millions of fans visiting Yorkshire to watch the event.

The volunteers will also offer a point of contact for people wanting information during the race, and help make sure that the event passes off as smoothly and safely as possible.

Sir Gary Verity, Welcome to Yorkshire chief executive, said: “The 2018 Tour de Yorkshire is going to be the biggest and best one yet and we’re looking forward to welcoming a record number of Tour Makers onto our team. Tour Makers play an absolutely vital role in helping the Tour de Yorkshire run as smoothly as it does. We’re grateful to every single one of them for the tremendous work they do and their attitude and enthusiasm is second to none.”

Volunteers must register their interest by February 23, before volunteer training sessions are held.

Visit www.letouryorkshire.com for details.