Torrential downpour forces Harrogate's Fan Zone for UCI cycling championships to close

The main hub for Harrogate's UCI celebrations has been forced to close due to today's torrential downpour and Met Office weather warnings in place.

Organisers have confirmed that the Fan Zone on The Stray will close at 12.15pm and remain closed for the entirety of the day.

A spokesperson for Yorkshire 2019 Travel said: "It is largely pre-emptive. There is now standing water and we have to prioritise both the safety of spectators and the condition of the ground."

The Fan Zone on The Stray.

UPDATE, September 25: The Fan Zone reopens at 10am this morning.