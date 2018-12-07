Top praise for Tadcaster shop

Tadcaster’s Simply Devine Hatshop was among the UK’s top small businesses to received special recognition at an exclusive House of Lords reception in London last week.

Simply Devine was recognised as one of this year’s Small Biz 100, for its contribution to both the UK economy and its local community, ahead of last weekend’s Small Business Saturday, which was celebrated across the UK on 1 December 1.

Lord Young of Graffham, former Secretary of State for Trade and Industry and Government Adviser on enterprise and small business hosted the event – supported by card reader start-up Square – and was attended by other special guests including Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Rt Hon Greg Clark MP.

Lord Young of Graffham said: “Small Business Saturday is a vital campaign to highlight the critical role that small businesses play in fuelling the British economy.

“They are the true backbone of our economy, helping to drive growth across all areas of the country.

“Hosting the impressive businesses in this year’s Small Biz was a huge pleasure, and it is only a small part of the recognition they deserve for their entrepreneurial spirit shown day in, day out.”

The House of Lords reception echoed the support for Small Business Saturday seen across Government, since the campaign came to the UK in 2013.

Last year saw the Prime Minister and the Mayor of London come out in support of the day, along with the majority of local councils.

It comes after a highly successful month for the independently-owned Tadcaster business, which operates both a retail high street shop, and also as a wholesaler to the trade.

Owner Liz Devine-Wright was also the northern winner in the 2018 Wedding Awards for the Wedding Accessories Supplier of the Year held in Manchester the previous week.

She was represented at the House of Lords event by manager Anne Crowther, since Liz was out of the country attending a specially-invited fashion trade mission in Italy.

Said Liz: “It has been a fantastic end to a very busy and successful year for Simply Devine, and winning the award, being chosen as one of the Small Business 100 for 2018 and being specially invited on an exclusive trade mission has just been the icing on the Christmas cake for us.”

Small Business Saturday UK Director, Michelle Ovens said: The Small Biz 100 represent the very best in British business at the heart of our economy. Day in day out small businesses prove themselves to be innovative, community-minded and capable of thriving in what are undoubtedly challenging times. They are hugely deserving of recognition and we are thrilled to have the honour of hosting this special celebration at The House of Lords.