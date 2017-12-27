Top national award for Saint Michael’s housekeeping team

A Harrogate hospice care charity has recently received national recognition after the housekeeping team took out first place in the Quality in Housekeeping category of the Caring UK Awards.

Saint Michael’s Hospice housekeepers overcame strong competition to be crowned Best Quality in Housekeeping at the first Caring UK Awards which were held at the National Railway Museum in York.

In the charities very special 30th anniversary year, the now award-winning housekeeping team continues to play a pivotal role in providing local people throughout the Harrogate district living with terminal illness with the highest quality care.

The team has dedicated nearly 40 years of service combined to Saint Michael’s, showing the loyalty, satisfaction and general positive attitude they have found through working together.

Kathy Newbould, head of inpatient services, said: “Our housekeeping team contribute to the overwhelming sense of warmth that is felt throughout our hospice. They are hardworking, dedicated and put 110% into everything they do – the attention to detail they show in their housekeeping work is mirrored by the care and attention they give to each patient, treating them as individuals and getting to know what is important to them.

“They take time out of their day to make sure that patients know they are valued and cared for, helping us to provide the most personalised care.”