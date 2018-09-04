Tonight: Historic moment for Harrogate Theatre

It's back tonight for the first time in 50 years. In less than eight hours time, 'rep' will return to Harrogate Theatre.

Traditionally a repertory theatre company is a group of actors who perform a small number of plays for just a few weeks at a time.

Such stars as Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ian McKellen, Imelda Staunton, and Vanessa Redgrave all began as actors in rep.



The return of rep tonight, Tuesday at Harrogate Theatre will see a revolving cast will performing three hit plays one week a time for three weeks.

First up for five nights will be classic modern French farce Boeing Boeing.



The show, which will run until Saturday, September 8, boasts a top cast.

Put together by producer Phil Stewart and director Ben Roddy of Ben&Phil theatre company, the nine-strong list is full of familiar – and very versatile – faces.



Phil said: “We picked three great plays and then searched for the right cast. We’re really excited to have got all the actors we asked for.”



In the line-up will be Rebecca Wheatley, who played Amy Howard in BBC’s Casualty; Polly Lister, who is a Harrogate panto regular; Louis Tamone, who played Sam Owen in Hollyoaks; John Hester, who has a huge CV on stage, film and TV; Katy Dean, another Harrogate panto regular who plays nurse Hastings in Emmerdale, Polly Lister, who appeared in Martina Cole’s Lady Killers on ITV, and Phil Stewart himself, who is fresh from the Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night on the West End.



Phil said: “It’s hard work putting on three different classic plays in three weeks. Some of the cast will be in all three plays, others in two.

“The fun is seeing how each of them rises to the occasion in totally different roles in quick succession.



“We’re hoping people will buy the season ticket for all three plays and see just how special rep is.”



Harrogate Theatre rep line-up:

September 4-8: sophisticated hit farce Boeing Boeing. September 11-15: Agatha Christie’s Dial M for Murder. September 18-22: Noel Coward’s Private Lives.

