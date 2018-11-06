Tockwith remembers centenary end

Tockwith will mark the centenary year of the ending of World War One with a special display in church and around the Stirling Memorial in Marston Road.

The displays are in place throughout November.

A team of women from the Craft Club have been creating thousands of poppies and handy craftsmen have made silhouettes of ‘Tommies’ which are on display in the village throughout November.

Army veteran and Tockwith resident Michael Annison told the Wetherby News: “These are probably the best displays I have seen at a local level.”

The display is to commemorate the army of men and women who served their country or were on the home front working to keep industry turning and bringing home the harvests.

Tockwith Church Service on Sunday, November 11 will start at 10.50am so that the two minutes silence can be observed at 11am. Tockwith Primary pupils and Marston Moor Scout Group will take a role in the service.

Tockwith church bells will ring at 7.05pm as part of the Battle’s Over commemoration.