Time to team up for Dragon Boat Race

Children’s hospice Martin House is urging people to team up to take to the waters in its Dragon Boat Race.

Now in its 11th year, the popular race takes place at Roundhay Park in Leeds on Sunday May 20 and sees teams compete on a 200m course on the Waterloo Lake, each commanding a 30ft Chinese dragon boat.

The hospice is calling on workmates, friends and family to join forces and compete for the title of Dragon Boat Race champions 2018.

Ellie Barker, events fundraiser at Martin House, said: “The Dragon Boat Race is one of our biggest and most popular events of the year.

“It’s a fantastic day for the teams, who get to compete in at least three races throughout the day and can also register for our tug o’ war competition.”

Sign up at: www.martinhouse.org.uk

Ellie added: “We also have a family fun day, with fairground rides, attractions like face painting, and refreshments, so there’s something for everyone.”

Teams are encouraged to dress up for the occasion, and there is a trophy for the best dressed team, along with top team fundraisers, top individual, tug o’ war winners and race winners.

This year’s Dragon Boat Race is again being sponsored by the Leeds Bus Workers branch of Unite the Union, while Napoleon’s Casino in Leeds is sponsoring the tug o’ war competition.

Ellie added: “The support of our sponsors is so important to us, it means more of the money people raise on the day will go to caring for children and young people from this region. It costs more than £6.5 million a year to run Martin House, so every penny we raise is crucial.”

Martin House provides care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, as well as supporting their families.

Teams need ten rowers, plus a drummer to keep time, and it costs £350 to register a team, with a £1,000 sponsorship target. Entry to the tug o’ war costs £65.

For more information or to book a place, contact events@martinhouse.org.uk or visit www.martinhouse.org.uk/Our-Events/All-Events/Dragon-Boat-Race