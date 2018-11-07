Time to get moving to music

Older residents are being urged to bright up their week at a group set to get feet tapping.

Starbeck-based Dancing for Well-Being encourages people to dance sitting down or standing at their own level.

Director, Jackie Terry, said: “The emotional and social benefits are at least as important as the physical benefits.

“It’s great to see members enjoying the feeling of dancing together and sharing a laugh with friendly people in similar circumstances.”

Dancing for Well-Being groups, which already operate throughout the Harrogate area, are suitable for a wide range of people from those whose health means they just need to slow up a bit to people who have heart or breathing problems, or illnesses like arthritis, Parkinson’s, dementia or depression, and people with mobility problems who use wheelchairs or other walking aids.

The Starbeck group will start meeting every Thursday, from November 22 at The Cuttings on Station View, cost is £5.