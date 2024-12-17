Thunderbird figures sell for over £2,000 at auction

By The Newsroom
Published 17th Dec 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 17th Dec 2024, 11:26 BST
These Fairylite Thunderbirds Action Figures sold for £2,100placeholder image
These Fairylite Thunderbirds Action Figures sold for £2,100
​A rare complete set of Fairylite Thunderbirds Action Figures sold for £2,100 (all figures exclude buyer’s premium) in Tennants Auctioneers’ Toys, Models, Collectables and Sporting Sale on December 6.

The set of eight figures comprised Scott, Alan, Virgil, Jeff, John, Gordon, Parker and Brains, and were sold together with a Lady Penelope action figure with a fashion outfit.

All were in their original boxes, which were themselves in good condition, and had reputedly belonged to just one owner since new.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A large portion of the sale was formed by a Private Collection of 1:43 Scale Diecast Models, from makers such as Lansdowne, Crossways, J and M Classics and Minimarque.

A Walt Disney Autograph Photograph sold for £750placeholder image
A Walt Disney Autograph Photograph sold for £750

Sold in 126 lots, the collection achieved a total hammer price of £18,020, and a 100 per cent sold rate.

Top lots in the collection included a group of three Lansdowne Models consisting of a 1966 Ford Zodiac Mk4 Saloon, a 1956 Ford Zephyr MkII Saloon and a Ford Zephyr Farnham Estate, which sold for £280.

Further notable results included a Frys Chocolate Advertising Mirror in very good condition, which sold for £1,700, a Walt Disney Autographed Photograph, which sold for £750, and three LNER Quad Royal Advertising Posters together with a Halifax building society poster, which sold for £1,200.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Among the sporting lots in the sale, was a fine modern La Contessa Split Cane Fly Rod, which sold for £2,800.

Frys Chocolate Advertising Mirror – sold for £1,700placeholder image
Frys Chocolate Advertising Mirror – sold for £1,700

The rod had been made by Tom Moran, a master craftsman on one of the leading rod makers of the day. Sold with its original leather-covered case and extra top section, the rod had apparently never been used.

The sale achieved a total hammer price of £70,820 for the 485 lots, with a 95 per cent sold rate.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice