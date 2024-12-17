Thunderbird figures sell for over £2,000 at auction
The set of eight figures comprised Scott, Alan, Virgil, Jeff, John, Gordon, Parker and Brains, and were sold together with a Lady Penelope action figure with a fashion outfit.
All were in their original boxes, which were themselves in good condition, and had reputedly belonged to just one owner since new.
A large portion of the sale was formed by a Private Collection of 1:43 Scale Diecast Models, from makers such as Lansdowne, Crossways, J and M Classics and Minimarque.
Sold in 126 lots, the collection achieved a total hammer price of £18,020, and a 100 per cent sold rate.
Top lots in the collection included a group of three Lansdowne Models consisting of a 1966 Ford Zodiac Mk4 Saloon, a 1956 Ford Zephyr MkII Saloon and a Ford Zephyr Farnham Estate, which sold for £280.
Further notable results included a Frys Chocolate Advertising Mirror in very good condition, which sold for £1,700, a Walt Disney Autographed Photograph, which sold for £750, and three LNER Quad Royal Advertising Posters together with a Halifax building society poster, which sold for £1,200.
Among the sporting lots in the sale, was a fine modern La Contessa Split Cane Fly Rod, which sold for £2,800.
The rod had been made by Tom Moran, a master craftsman on one of the leading rod makers of the day. Sold with its original leather-covered case and extra top section, the rod had apparently never been used.
The sale achieved a total hammer price of £70,820 for the 485 lots, with a 95 per cent sold rate.