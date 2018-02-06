Three Yorkshire roads named as UK's most picturesque drives

Three scenic routes in Yorkshire have been named among British motorists' favourite drives.

Car leasing firm LeaseCar.uk has compiled a list of the top 10 most picturesque roads in the country.

They include the Humber Bridge, the village of Hutton-le-Hole in Ryedale, and the Buttertubs Pass in the Dales, which has appeared on Top Gear and was part of the Tour de France route in 2014.

The full list

1. Humber Bridge, East Yorkshire

2. Abergavenny to Penderyn, Wales

Hutton-le-Hole in Ryedale

3. Hutton-le-Hole, North Yorkshire

4. Abergwesyn Pass, Wales

5. Hardknott Pass, the Lake District

6. Buttertubs Pass, Yorkshire Dales

Buttertubs Pass in the Dales

7. Causeway Coastal Road, Northern Ireland

8. Bealach na Bà (Pass of the Cattle), Ross and Cromarty, Scotland

9. Cat and Fiddle Route, the Peak District

10. Cheddar Gorge, Somerset