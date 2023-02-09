Three people taken to hospital after two vehicle road traffic collision in Harrogate district
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to a collision involving two cars in the Harrogate district yesterday.
Fire crews from Harrogate attended to a two vehicle road traffic collision on Brame Lane in Norwood at 10.21am on Wednesday (February 8).
According to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s incident log, all occupants were out of the vehicles upon the arrival of the fire service.
One female was provided first aid and oxygen and three females were transported to hospital via road ambulance.