Thousands of pork pies destroyed in Yorkshire factory fire

Supermarkets could be facing a pork pie shortage after thousands of the meat snacks were destroyed in a fire.

A blaze broke out at the Vale of Mowbray factory, close to the A1 at Leeming Bar, in the early hours of this morning.

Staff battled the fire, which was caused by plastic scissors which had been accidentally left inside an oven, themselves, but were unable to save thousands of mini pork pies from smoke damage.

They have now been disposed of.

The site was also hit by a major blaze back in 2002. Vale of Mowbray pork pies have been produced in Leeming Bar since 1928.