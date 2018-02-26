Thousands of fish killed at a hatchery in Skipton

A police appeal has been launched after 20,000 trout were killed in North Yorkshire over the weekend.

Between 2pm on Saturday and 11am someone has gone into the Bolton Abbey Trout Hatchery near to Strid Wood and diverted an essential water supply pipe to a large storage tank containing 20,000 American Rainbow Trout.

As a result, the water has become devoid of oxygen and the fish have died confirmed a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 1405 Simon Crossley at Skipton Police Station or email simon.crossley@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.