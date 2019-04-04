This week: New Harrogate bar to open

A new indie bar is to open in Harrogate this week.

The exciting new independent bar will be located on 38 Beulah Street and will serve craft beer, craft ales, cocktails, wine and sharing boards.

Harrogate to host 'ultimate' Foo Fighters event



Called The Disappearing Chin, it will officially open to the public on Saturday, April 13.

Before that there is a softy launch for local businesses in the area this Thursday evening, April 11.



Customers will know they are in the right place by the lovely and distinctive wall designs by Dream Big murals company.



The new bar will also serve coffee.

Its normal opening hours will; be 10am to 10pm.

Glamour & success: Harrogate duo turn dreams into awards