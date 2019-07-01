This is why fire engines have been outside a prominent Harrogate town centre restaurant

Harrogate residents took to social media last night to speculate as to why fire engines were parked outside a prominent restaurant in the town centre.

Some onlookers thought that there may been a fire in the kitchen of Sukhothai restaurant on Cheltenham Parade, but North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has set the record straight about what happened yesterday, June 30.

A spokesperson said: "It was a fire to cardboard behind the restaurant, believed to have been caused by a dropped cigarette. It was a rubbish fire near property, that caused smoke to enter the property.

"It was out on the arrival of fire crews, who took no action."

Firefighters were called out to the scene at 8.57pm.