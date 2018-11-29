This is when Stockeld Park Christmas trees go on sale

It's Yorkshire's largest Christmas tree plantation, with over half a million Nordmann firs for sale.

Here's all you need to know about the Christmas tree shop at Stockeld Park near Wetherby:-

Drought summer affects British Christmas tree crop

When does it open?

Christmas trees grown on the 250-acre plantation go on sale today - that's November 29.

When does it close for the season?

Christmas Eve

What are the opening hours?

10.30am-8pm daily

What sizes of tree can I buy?

Specimens range from 4ft to 12ft, with plenty in between!

What type of trees are sold?

The Stockeld plantation specialises in Nordmann firs, a non-needle-drop variety

How much do they cost?

Prices depend on the size of the tree

Can I buy accessories?

Tree stands and LED lights are also on sale

Do I have to pay to get in?

Although the estate has many other attractions that charge an entry fee, the plantation itself is free to access and parking is available

What other activities are available?

The Stockeld estate is well worth a visit over Christmas and there's lots for the family to do. This year there's a covered ice rink, Enchanted Forest with illuminations, Nordic ski trail, illuminated maze and Santa's grotto. Charges apply.

Castle Howard at Christmas: A guide to festive events