This is when Station Parade will reopen after major Harrogate fire

Harrogate Borough Council has confirmed that Station Parade is not expected to reopen until 8pm after a major fire this morning.

The council said: "We are currently working with North Yorkshire County Council, North Yorkshire Police, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and the Harrogate Bus Company to make the area around Station Parade in Harrogate safe. LATEST UPDATE: #StationParade in #Harrogate will be closed until around 8pm. Please continue to avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey.

The centre of Harrogate has been on lock-down for much of the day as fire crews battled the blaze which was on Station Parade and backed onto Beulah Street, at Deli Blanca - the former Tommy Gun's shop unit.

Station Parade and Cheltenham Parade remain closed off. Crews are damping down any hotspots within the building and checking for any dangers of the fire spreading. Investigators are now looking into the possible cause of the blaze.

Harrogate MP Andrew Jones has Tweeted his appreciation for the brave fire crews. He said: "Thank you to the emergency services in #Harrogate for their work on the Station Parade incident today. It could have been even worse without the swift action of @NorthYorksFire. Brave people. Thank you."

The Chief Executive of the Harrogate Bus Company, Alex Hornby, said: "Tragic scenes in Harrogate this morning with a fire in the town centre but huge thanks to emergency services for containing it & my hard working drivers, duty managers & all colleagues for keeping us on the move. We’ll remain at bus station to help."