This is when much-loved Harrogate bookshop is reopening as Imagined Things moves to new location

Georgia Eckert who left her job as a radiographer to start up the Imagined Things shop in Harrogate on July 14, 2017, was flooded with support in 2018 after she tweeted: “We only took £12.34 today”.

Now, after five successful years at Westminster Arcade on Parliament Street, this family-friendly bookshop is to reopen tomorrow, Saturday, in its bright and spacious new home on a prime spot on Montpellier Parade, just down from Toast shop, facing the Stray on Montpellier Hill.

The new-look Imagined Things books store is to reopen on Montpellier Parade in Harrogate.

Before closing its doors at its original home at the start of the week to prepare for the big reopening, Ms Eckert posted on Imagined Things' Facebook page:

"Almost time to say goodbye to our shop in the Westminster Arcade!

"After tomorrow we'll be closed for four days at both shops until our grand opening at the NEW shop on Montpellier on Saturday!

"Don't worry, we'll take any uncollected orders along to the new shop.

"We may not be contactable by phone for a few days as our number switches over, and after tomorrow we'll be focused on packing, not emails, though rest assured we'll catch up with them all as soon as we can.

"We're so excited to share the new shop with you all!"

To support the move and the opening of its spacious, new-look store, the Imagined Things owner launched a Crowdfunding campaign with a target of £30,000 target.