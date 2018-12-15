This is when heavy snow is expected to hit Yorkshire and an hour-by-hour forecast

Experts at the Met Office are predicting heavy snow to hit Yorkshire today (Saturday).
Amber and yellow weather warnings are currently in place for large parts of the north of the UK with freezing rain expected to be a major hazard over the weekend.
But now experts at the Met Office are warning that heavy snow could hit Yorkshire today (Saturday) as well several smaller showers.
The heavy snow is predicted to fall at around 4pm, with lighter showers expected around 2pm and 5pm, with heavy rain falling later in the day.
Here's your hour-by-hour forecast:
12pm - Overcast
1pm - Overcast
2pm - Light snow
3pm - Heavy rain
4pm - Heavy snow
5pm - Sleet showers
6pm - Heavy rain
7pm - Heavy rain
8pm - Overcast
9pm - Light rain
10pm - Light rain
11pm - Light rain
Sleet has already fallen in certain parts of Yorkshire - around Sheffield and South Yorkshire - and motorists have been warned of the dangers posed by wintry conditions.
