This Harrogate pub has been named one of the most dog-friendly in Yorkshire

A Harrogate pub has been crowned one the most dog-friendly places in Yorkshire in a national survey to find the watering hole with the happiest hounds.

The Last Post chain which has locations across the country, including Harrogate, has been crowned the most dog-friendly pub in both first and second place.

The Ripponden pub took first place with Harrogate's Last Post a close second.

The survey, which was conducted by DogBuddy.com, also ranked The Mason Arms in Knaresborough in its top ten most dog-friendly Yorkshire pubs.

The national winner was The Dog at Grundisburgh in Suffolk, which was selected as the top-dog by a panel of judges from the RSPCA.