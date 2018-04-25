Thirty years of care, support and comfort in the spotlight at flower show

A local hospice care charity is marking 30 years of providing the Harrogate district with care, comfort and support through a very special show garden at this year’s Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

The Saint Michael’s Garden of Life reflects the last three decades of local hospice care, made possible by the community at the heart of all that the charity does.

Created to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary , the garden will be built by members of thevcommunity, including Saint Michael’s volunteers and staff, with key elements of the design provided and installed by local businesses Daleside Nurseries, Dragon Willow, F Bradley & Sons, Haresign Bespoke and Riverside Quarry.

Chief Executive of Saint Michael’s, Tony Collins, said: “We are delighted to mark this important milestone together with our community as part of the iconic Harrogate Spring Flower Show.

“With one in two people affected by hospice care at some point in their lives, the Garden of Life represents something very special: our belief that hospice care is about everyone, and importantly, it is for everyone.”

At the heart of The Garden of Life will stand Saint Michael’s Tree of Life, a unique new sculpture kindly created and donated by Haresign Bespoke to mark the charity’s 30th anniversary.

The Tree of Life offers the community the chance to dedicate a personalised, engraved leaf in memory of someone special while supporting local hospice care. Leaves of bronze, silver and gold will adorn the branches of the tree of life as a lasting tribute to the loved ones who are at the centre of all Saint Michael’s does.

