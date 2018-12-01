‘Think access’ focus at AGM

Harrogate-based charity Disability Action Yorkshire will be holding its Annual General Meeting next month with the public invited to attend.

The focus of the meeting – which will take place on Wednesday, December 5 between 4pm and 5pm in the town’s St Peter’s Church – will be centred around the theme of “Think Access”, which is a major focus of the charity and its on-going campaign for inclusivity.

Earlier this year the organisation, which has a training centre and social enterprise on Hornbeam Park and a residential care home on Claro Road, launched its five-year vision which focuses on three main areas; solving problems, equality and access.

In the new year, Disability Action Yorkshire will be launching its own award scheme to reward those businesses, organisations and attractions that go above and beyond when it comes to inclusivity and accessibility.

Disability Action chief executive Jackie Snape said: “This year’s AGM is going to be different in the sense that we are inviting members of the public to attend. We want to hear from a wide cross section of people. We want to know what the community currently thinks of accessibility and how they believe it could be improved.

“We would ask anyone who has any ideas or suggestions, or even just an interest in improving the community we live in, to come along, enjoy some light refreshments and join the discussion as we seek to build upon our ‘Think Access’ campaign.”