These are Harrogate District's 29 most high risk flooding hotspots
Looking across the district these are the 29 spots identified as being most at risk to surface water flooding.
'High risk' areas have been identified on Get the Data, with the level of risk ordered by post code. It also shows the suitability and if flooding poses a risk to insurance. The data is taken using a single point within each postcode using Open Postcode Geo, identifying the flood risk area which that point falls within. There maybe other points within the postcode which fall into a different area, and hence have a different risk level.
1. HG31AL
Risk:High. Suitability: County to Town. Risk for Insurance: Yes.