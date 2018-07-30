These are all 56 restaurants in Harrogate with five-star food hygiene ratings

These 56 restaurants in Harrogate have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

56 restaurants in Harrogate received five-star food hygiene ratings

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

Eateries are judged on three criteria

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday 30 July 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):

ASK Italian (Restaurant) - Unit 7, Westgate House Albert, Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JX. Rated 5 on 5 5-Sep-2016

Byron Hamburgers (Restaurant) - Unit 6, Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JX. Rated 5 on 13-Sep-2016

Cote Brasserie (Restaurant) - Unit 8, Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JX. Rated 5 on 6-Sep-2016

La Feria (Restaurant) - Rear Ground Floor, Wellington House, Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA. Rated 5 on 20-Jun-2016

Royal Baths Chinese Restaurant (Restaurant) - Unit 2, The Royal Baths Crescent Road, Harrogate, HG1 2WJ. Rated 5 on 1-Nov-2016

The Potting Shed (Restaurant) - Unit 3, The Royal Baths, Montpellier Road, Harrogate, HG1 2WL. Rated 5 on 16-Jul-2018

Yo! Sushi (Restaurant) - Unit 4, Westgate House, Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JX. Rated 5 on 23-May-2016

Al Bivio (Restaurant) - The Lenz, Hornbeam Park Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8QT. Rated 5 on 10-Mar-2016

Five Guys (Restaurant/Takeaway) - Unit 2, 17-23 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU. Rated 5 on 16-May-2017

Giannis Brio (Restaurant) - 38-42 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW. Rated 5 on 12-Apr-2016

Graveleys of Harrogate (Restaurant) - 8-10 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB. Rated 5 on 30-Mar-2016

Bistrot Pierre (Restaurant) - 15 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DQ. Rated 5 on 14-Jun-2016

Nutrition Joe's (Restaurant) - 4-5 Baines House, Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UF. Rated 5 on 26-Jun-2017

Sukhothai (Restaurant) - Town Centre House, Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DQ. Rated 5 on 15-Mar-2016

Ali Raj Tandoori (Restaurant) - 7 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH. Rated 5 on 21-Mar-2016

Baltzersens (Restaurant) - 22 Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PU. Rated 5 on 20-Feb-2017

Bica Cafe & Bistro (Restaurant/Cafe) - 108 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5EY. Rated 5 on 7-Dec-2016

Buon Gusto (Restaurant) - 15 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH. Rated 5 on 14-Jul-2017

Cardamom Black (Restaurant) - Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DD. rated 5 on 4-May-2017

Carluccio's (Restaurant) - 9-11 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB. Rated 5 on 23-May-2018

Cattlemen's Grill (Restaurant) - 17 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH. Rated 5 on 27-Jun-2017

Damn Yankee (Restaurant) - 4 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE. Rated 5 on 8-Nov-2018

Deano's Graze & Grill (Restaurant) - 34A Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PP. Rated 5 on 14-Jul-2017

The Drum & Monkey (Restaurant) - 5 Montpellier Gardens, Harrogate, HG1 2TF. Rated 5 on 24-Jan-2017

Farm Bistro (Restaurant) - 1A Oxford Street, Harrogate, HG1 1PY. Rated 5 on 24-Jul-2017

Fisk (Restaurant) - 61 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL. Rated 5 on 15-Nov-2016

Gino My Restaurant (Restaurant) - 46-48 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RL. Rated 5 on 25-Jul-2017

The Harrogate Arms (Restaurant/Pub) - 11 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU. Rated 5 on 18-Oct-2016

Harrogate Brasserie (Restaurant) - 26-30 Cheltenham Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1DB. Rated on 12-Jun-2017

Hoxton North (Restaurant) - 1 Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ. Rated 5 on 25-Oct-2016

The Italian Connection (Restaurant) - 51-55 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NL. Rated 5 on 21-Oct-2016

Konak Meze (Restaurant) - 11-13 Mount Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1BX. Rated 5 on 1-Mar-2016

L'albero Delle Noci (Restaurant) - 31 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH. Rated 5 on 26-Aug-2015

Lucia Wine Bar & Grill (Restaurant) - 3 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2SX. Rated 5 on 5-Jan-2017

Mykonos Bar & Grill (Restaurant) - 4 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB. Rated 5 on 20-Dec-2016

Nando's (Restaurant) - 41-43 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2RE. Rated 5 on 16-May-2017

Papa's (Restaurant) - 7 Station Bridge, Harrogate, HG1 1SS. Rated 5 on 23-May-2017

Pizza Express (Restaurant) - 2-4 Albert Street, Harrogate, HG1 1JG. Rated 5 on 26-Mar-2018

Quantro (Restaurant) - 3 Royal Parade, Harrogate, HG1 2SZ. Rated 5 on 21-Jun-2016

Restaurant 92 (Restaurant) - 92 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1HQ. Rated 5 on 21-Jun-2017

Revolucion De Cuba (Restaurant) - 18-20 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QZ. Rated 5 on 17-Oct-2016

Sasso (Restaurant) - 8-10 Princes Square, Harrogate, HG1 1LX. Rated 5 on 22-May-2018

Souvlaki Greek Restaurant & Bar (Restaurant/Bar) - 5 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB. Rated 5 on 22-May-2017

Starbeck Tandoori (Restaurant) - 67 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7LH. Rated 5 on 20-Sep-2017

Stuzzi (Restaurant) - 46B Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5JW. Rated 5 on 29-Nov-2016

Tah Chang (Restaurant) - 33 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH. Rated 5 on 20-Sep-2017

Tannin Level (Restaurant) - 5 Raglan Street, Harrogate, HG1 1LE. Rated 5 on 1-Feb-2017

Foundry Project (Restaurant) - 1A The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB. Rated 5 on 23-May-2017

The Ivy (Restaurant) - 7-9 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU. Rated 5 on 8-Jan-2018

The Kitchen (Restaurant) - 135 Otley Road, Harrogate, HG2 0AG. Rated 5 on 28-Nov-2016

The Pine Marten (Restaurant) - Otley Road, Harrogate, HG3 1PR. Rated 5 on 2-Aug-2017

The Pit (Restaurant) - The Ginnel, Harrogate, HG1 2RB. Rated 5 on 5-Feb-2016

Vivido (Restaurant) - 16 Cheltenham Crescent, Harrogate, HG1 1DH. Rated 5 on 16-Feb-2018

Wagamama (Restaurant) - 13-15 Parliament Street, Harrogate, HG1 2QU. Rated 5 on 18-Oct-2016

William & Victoria (Restaurant) - 6 Cold Bath Road, Harrogate, HG2 0NA. Rated 5 on 20-Jun-2017

Zizzi (Restaurant) - 1 Station Square, Harrogate, HG1 1TB. Rated 5 on 23-Nov-2015