These are all 40 takeaways in Harrogate with five-star food hygiene ratings

These 40 takeaways in Harrogate have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).
A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law
From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.
Here’s what the ratings mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
Eateries are judged on three criteria:
- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored
- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities
- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe
The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.
The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday 30 July 2018.
For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.
Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.
The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):
Bambino's (Takeaway) - 6 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT. Rated 5 on 31-Jul-2017
Bravo's Pizza (Takeaway) - 2C Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SP. Rated 5 on 1-Dec-2016
China Dragon (Takeaway) - 183 Woodfield Road, Harrogate, HG1 4JB. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2016
China Garden (Takeaway) - 2 Dawson Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 2AW. Rated 5 on 5-Dec-2016
Coronation Fisheries (Takeaway) - 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY. Rated 5 on 20-Jul-2016
Domino's Pizza (Takeaway) - 75D Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE. Rated 5 on 6-Nov-2017
Dougies Fish & Chips (Takeaway) - 66 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, HG1 4HN. Rated 5 on 16-Jun-2017
Golden Dragon (Takeaway) - 20 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY. Rated 5 on 1-Mar-2017
Golden Gate (Takeaway) - 4 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SP. Rated 5 on 1-Dec-2016
Golden Harvest (Takeaway) - 60 Crab Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3BG. Rated 5 on 2-Nov-2016
Golden Star (Takeaway) - 1 Bower Street, Harrogate, HG1 5BQ. Rated 5 on 4-May-2017
Harrogate Fisheries (Takeaway) - 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ. Rated 5 on 16-Aug-2016
Jenny's Fish & Chips (Takeaway) - 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY. Rated 5 on 10-Aug-2017
Jennyfield Fisheries (Takeaway) - 63 Grantley Drive, Harrogate, HG3 2XU. Rated 5 on 26-Oct-2016
Juggler's Pizza (Takeaway) - 25 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY. Rated 5 on 12-Jun-2018
KFC (Takeaway) - 48 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 5-Mar-2018
Khan's Balti House (Takeaway) - 42 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 28-Spe-2017
Kushi Tandoori (Takeaway) - 146A Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2016
Lotus (Takeaway) - 63A Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE. Rated 5 on 6-Jul-2016
Masala Takeaway (Takeaway) - Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2BY. Rated 5 on 3-Dec-2015
McDonald's (Takeaway) - 5-6 Nidderdale House, Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1NS. Rated 5 on 10-Nov-2016
Nibble 'n' Nosh (Takeaway) - 11 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UF. Rated 5 on 20-Jan-2018
Oatlands Mount Fisheries (Takeaway) - 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ. Rated 5 on 21-Sep-2017
Papa John's Pizza (Takeaway) - 1 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 7NR. Rated 5 on 14-Jun-2016
Perfect Pizza Base (Takeaway) - 237 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY. Rated 5 on 26-Oct-2016
Pizza Hut (Takeaway) - 46 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 5-Mar-2018
Pizza Pan (Takeaway) - 18 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY. Rated 5 on 22-Feb-2016
Pizza Parada (Takeaway) - 20 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE. Rated 5 on 21-Sep-2016
Pizza Time (Takeaway) - 204 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2BY. Rated 5 on 8-Mar-2016
Pizza World (Takeaway) - Unit 4, Oak Beck Way, Harrogate, HG1 3HU. Rated 5 on 8-Mar-2016
Pizzaficio (Takeaway) - 152 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY. Rated 5 on 13-Jul-2017
Rice (Takeaway) - 2 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB. Rated 5 on 22-May-2017
Starbeck Chinese (Takeaway) - 44 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 5-Oct-2016
Sunrise Chinese (Takeaway) - 33A Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 7NR. Rated 5 on 24-Oct-2017
Tak Yan (Takeaway) - 48 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, HG1 4HL. Rated 5 on 25-May-2018
Taste of Bengal (Takeaway) - 2 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5EE. Rated 5 on 20-Mar-2018
Taste of China (Takeaway) - 6 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SP. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2016
The Curry Counter (Takeaway) - 69-71 Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE. Rated 5 on 3-Apr-2017
The Original Breakfast Box (Takeaway) - 85 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7LY. Rated 5 on 19-Feb-2018
The Ricebowl (Takeaway) - 8 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT. Rated 5 on 1-Nov-2016