These are all 40 takeaways in Harrogate with five-star food hygiene ratings

These 40 takeaways in Harrogate have all been given five-star ratings by the Food Standards Agency (FSA).

A five-star rating is top of the scale, and means the hygiene standards are very good and fully comply with the law

From chip shops to Indian restaurants, cafes to hotels, every business serving food must be inspected by council officials – with each given a rating out of five for food hygiene.

Here’s what the ratings mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

Eateries are judged on three criteria:

- How hygienically the food is handled – how it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored

- The condition of the structure of the buildings – the cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities

- How the business manages and records what it does to make sure food is safe

The scheme is run by local authorities in England, Northern Ireland and Wales in partnership with the Food Standards Agency.

The information published below is from the Food Standards Agency website as of Monday 30 July 2018.

For more information visit the Food Standards Agency website.

Scroll down to read the full list of five-star rated businesses, or press control and F (ctrl+F) and enter the name of an eatery to check if it’s in the list.

The full list of five-star ratings (hygiene standards are very good):

Bambino's (Takeaway) - 6 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT. Rated 5 on 31-Jul-2017

Bravo's Pizza (Takeaway) - 2C Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SP. Rated 5 on 1-Dec-2016

China Dragon (Takeaway) - 183 Woodfield Road, Harrogate, HG1 4JB. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2016

China Garden (Takeaway) - 2 Dawson Terrace, Harrogate, HG1 2AW. Rated 5 on 5-Dec-2016

Coronation Fisheries (Takeaway) - 2 Coronation Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 8BY. Rated 5 on 20-Jul-2016

Domino's Pizza (Takeaway) - 75D Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE. Rated 5 on 6-Nov-2017

Dougies Fish & Chips (Takeaway) - 66 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, HG1 4HN. Rated 5 on 16-Jun-2017

Golden Dragon (Takeaway) - 20 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY. Rated 5 on 1-Mar-2017

Golden Gate (Takeaway) - 4 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SP. Rated 5 on 1-Dec-2016

Golden Harvest (Takeaway) - 60 Crab Lane, Harrogate, HG1 3BG. Rated 5 on 2-Nov-2016

Golden Star (Takeaway) - 1 Bower Street, Harrogate, HG1 5BQ. Rated 5 on 4-May-2017

Harrogate Fisheries (Takeaway) - 141 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 4LJ. Rated 5 on 16-Aug-2016

Jenny's Fish & Chips (Takeaway) - 241 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY. Rated 5 on 10-Aug-2017

Jennyfield Fisheries (Takeaway) - 63 Grantley Drive, Harrogate, HG3 2XU. Rated 5 on 26-Oct-2016

Juggler's Pizza (Takeaway) - 25 Westmoreland Street, Harrogate, HG1 5AY. Rated 5 on 12-Jun-2018

KFC (Takeaway) - 48 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 5-Mar-2018

Khan's Balti House (Takeaway) - 42 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 28-Spe-2017

Kushi Tandoori (Takeaway) - 146A Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2016

Lotus (Takeaway) - 63A Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE. Rated 5 on 6-Jul-2016

Masala Takeaway (Takeaway) - Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2BY. Rated 5 on 3-Dec-2015

McDonald's (Takeaway) - 5-6 Nidderdale House, Cambridge Road, Harrogate, HG1 1NS. Rated 5 on 10-Nov-2016

Nibble 'n' Nosh (Takeaway) - 11 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UF. Rated 5 on 20-Jan-2018

Oatlands Mount Fisheries (Takeaway) - 4 Mount Street, Harrogate, HG2 8DQ. Rated 5 on 21-Sep-2017

Papa John's Pizza (Takeaway) - 1 Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 7NR. Rated 5 on 14-Jun-2016

Perfect Pizza Base (Takeaway) - 237 Skipton Road, Harrogate, HG1 3EY. Rated 5 on 26-Oct-2016

Pizza Hut (Takeaway) - 46 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 5-Mar-2018

Pizza Pan (Takeaway) - 18 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7HY. Rated 5 on 22-Feb-2016

Pizza Parada (Takeaway) - 20 Station Parade, Harrogate, HG1 1UE. Rated 5 on 21-Sep-2016

Pizza Time (Takeaway) - 204 Ripon Road, Harrogate, HG1 2BY. Rated 5 on 8-Mar-2016

Pizza World (Takeaway) - Unit 4, Oak Beck Way, Harrogate, HG1 3HU. Rated 5 on 8-Mar-2016

Pizzaficio (Takeaway) - 152 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 5HY. Rated 5 on 13-Jul-2017

Rice (Takeaway) - 2 Mayfield Grove, Harrogate, HG1 5HB. Rated 5 on 22-May-2017

Starbeck Chinese (Takeaway) - 44 High Street, Harrogate, HG2 7JE. Rated 5 on 5-Oct-2016

Sunrise Chinese (Takeaway) - 33A Stonefall Avenue, Harrogate, HG2 7NR. Rated 5 on 24-Oct-2017

Tak Yan (Takeaway) - 48 King Edwards Drive, Harrogate, HG1 4HL. Rated 5 on 25-May-2018

Taste of Bengal (Takeaway) - 2 Franklin Road, Harrogate, HG1 5EE. Rated 5 on 20-Mar-2018

Taste of China (Takeaway) - 6 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7SP. Rated 5 on 22-Nov-2016

The Curry Counter (Takeaway) - 69-71 Leeds Road, Harrogate, HG2 8BE. Rated 5 on 3-Apr-2017

The Original Breakfast Box (Takeaway) - 85 Knaresborough Road, Harrogate, HG2 7LY. Rated 5 on 19-Feb-2018

The Ricebowl (Takeaway) - 8 Kings Road, Harrogate, HG1 1BT. Rated 5 on 1-Nov-2016