We take a look at some of our favourite tweets...

These are 10 of our favourite Harrogate tweets about Valentine's Day

From the funny to the bizarre, we take a look at some of the tweets that have caught our attention this Valentine's Day...

Wishing all of our readers a happy Valentine's Day.

Nice to see our town's football club sharing the love with their fans! #proudtobetown

1. Harrogate Town spreading the love

Nice to see our town's football club sharing the love with their fans! #proudtobetown
other
Buy a Photo
We're a bit gutted about this, but we'll get over it.

2. You're not a pet shop?\! ;(

We're a bit gutted about this, but we'll get over it.
other
Buy a Photo
Who can give these Harrogate and York RSPCA cats a loving home this Valentine's Day?

3. But on a brighter note, this place does do pets...

Who can give these Harrogate and York RSPCA cats a loving home this Valentine's Day?
other
Buy a Photo
Whether you groaned or laughed at this one, we take our hats off to North Yorkshire Libraries for this shameless plug.

4. We admire your creativity with this one, North Yorkshire libraries...

Whether you groaned or laughed at this one, we take our hats off to North Yorkshire Libraries for this shameless plug.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3