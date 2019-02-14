These are 10 of our favourite Harrogate tweets about Valentine's Day From the funny to the bizarre, we take a look at some of the tweets that have caught our attention this Valentine's Day... Wishing all of our readers a happy Valentine's Day. 1. Harrogate Town spreading the love Nice to see our town's football club sharing the love with their fans! #proudtobetown other Buy a Photo 2. You're not a pet shop?\! ;( We're a bit gutted about this, but we'll get over it. other Buy a Photo 3. But on a brighter note, this place does do pets... Who can give these Harrogate and York RSPCA cats a loving home this Valentine's Day? other Buy a Photo 4. We admire your creativity with this one, North Yorkshire libraries... Whether you groaned or laughed at this one, we take our hats off to North Yorkshire Libraries for this shameless plug. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3