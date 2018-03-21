The world's best B&B is for sale - and it's in Yorkshire

It's the charming period guesthouse that beat off luxury competition to be named Best B&B in the World by TripAdvisor two years ago.

And now the chocolate box property of Millgate is on the market for just under half a million.

Owners Andrew and Sue Burrell were forced to turn away a deluge of bookings after their 2016 victory in the Travellers' Choice Awards was featured on American news channel CNN.

Millgate has a garden area with outdoor dining

Now the couple have put both the four-bedroom house in the Dales town of Masham - which was built in 1580 - and the guest business up for sale so that they can retire to Ireland.

It was up against an incredible 869,687 other bed and breakfasts from all over the world, including accommodation with infinity pools, personal butlers and sun-kissed views of the Pacific - but the quaint property, in a quiet street on the edge of the market square, put them all to bed by being voted number one.

Around 1,500 prospective guests emailed the Burrells within a day of their win, and four days later the accommodation was fully booked for the rest of the year.

The pair only set up the business in 2012 after their children left the family home, which had once been a munitions store. Their friendly welcome and excellent breakfasts - including trout - became famous.

Guests love the exposed beams in the bedrooms

Millgate is being sold as a residential concern through the Ripon office of estate agents Linley & Simpson, with an asking price of £449,950.

The bed and breakfast business, including the website and reservation book, is also available separately should the new owners wish to build on its success.

Linley & Simpson area valuation manager Dave Stokoe, said:

“Millgate consists of three distinct buildings which have been converted into this unique property. The buildings themselves date from the 16th, 17th and 18th centuries and were the former poorhouse, jail and fire station.

“Steeped in history, the property retains a lot of the original features, such as the stone open fireplace and exposed beams - a particular favourite of its many American guests.

“A key feature is that it has been tastefully modernised throughout, wedding together a period property with modern day living.”

