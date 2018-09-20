The Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

Following last week’s exciting news that Pateley Bridge had been awarded the title of best village in Yorkshire in the Yorkshire in Bloom competition we are just about coming back down to earth.

The Pateley Bridge in Bloom group is hosting a get-together at the Methodist Church at 6pm this Sunday to celebrate the award. Anyone who was involved in the Bloom projects is welcome to come along.

The fly on the wall TV programme about Pateley Bridge’s entry in the competition will be shown on the BBC next February.

The presenter who visited Pateley Bridge during the course of filming was Chris Bavin. While Chris was in Pateley Bridge I introduced him to Phil Taylor of Folk Finders. Folk Finders is a business that traces the family history of people. Phil presented Chris Bavin with a beautiful scroll containing his family history.

I was chatting with Phil and he told me that a Chris Bavin rang him this week to order four more scrolls of his family history which he is planning on giving as presents.

Phil was telling me that Bev, who runs Folk Finders with him, is appearing on the TV programme Emmerdale 1918.

The programme looks at what roles some of the current characters in the programme might have undertaken had they been about in 1918.

Bev appears in the programme as the expert providing the historical research information. The programme will be shown at 8.30pm on Thursday, September 27.

Look closely while watching the programme and you might also spot Phil in the background drinking beer in the Woolpack or eating scones at the village fete!

The start of Emmerdale always opens with the view down Nidderdale from Middlesmoor. Using that magnificent view at the start of each episode of the programme I think we can all work out how the title Emmerdale came about – should have been Nidderdale!

Talking of the magnificent view from Middlesmoor of Nidderdale many artists have been inspired by the landscape and reservoirs of the Dale.

I was delighted on Sunday to officially open the Simone gallery on Pateley Bridge High Street which features the work of 14 Yorkshire artists. The event was highly successful with funds also being raised on the day for Yorkshire-based charity Dementia Forward.

We also had a special open evening during the week at our shop. Every year we are contacted by a school who come to stay at Bewerley Park Outdoor Centre asking if we will open our business during an evening for the children.

How could we refuse and disappoint the children who, we are told, find the visit to our shop the highlight of their stay in Nidderdale.

Also last week I met up with John Fort who is press officer for the Nidderdale Agricultural Society. John was telling me that everything is looking good for a fantastic show day on Monday, September 24. Let’s hope the weather stays fine.

Lots of people will enjoy the displays, local food and drink.

Talking of food and drink, the Nidderdale Food, Drink and Wellbeing festival, organised by the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade, is being held for the second year on Saturday, October 27.

Someone associated with food and TV is celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay and I am filming with his production company on Friday. Flipping heck I’ll have to watch my Ps and Qs!