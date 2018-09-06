The Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

Invitations have been coming in thick and fast. It is always nice to receive an invite to something as the kind gesture usually means you are being invited to be part of a special occasion.

I was delighted and honoured to receive an invitation from Don Leeming, the President of the Nidderdale Agricultural Society, who has kindly invited me to join him on Nidderdale Show Day, Monday 24 September for lunch. Let’s hope on the day the weather stays fine which helps attract large crowds and also rather selfishly as I do not have any welly boots!

Whatever the weather a couple of days later on Wednesday, I am sure I won’t need anything other than an umbrella to get from my car into a building if it happens to be raining. I have been invited to give a talk to the ladies Kaleidoscope group at Bilton on that evening. If you are wondering what the kaleidoscope group is I will have to let you know following the talk as at the moment I have no idea.

I have previously written about the exciting upcoming opening on Pateley Bridge’s award winning High Street of an art gallery featuring the work of 12 renowned Yorkshire artists. I am delighted to have been invited by Heather Simone, one of the artists and the owner of the gallery, to carry out the official opening at 11am on Sunday 16 September.

I am sure the day will be very special for everyone with some amazing artwork to look at as well as the added incentive of a celebratory drink and cake!

A well-known saying is that you can’t have your cake and eat it which roughly translates to you do not always get what you want. There are exceptions to the rule.

Heather Simone on the day of the opening (with said cake) is hoping to raise much needed funds for local ‘Yorkshire’ based registered charity Dementia Forward.

Great Yorkshire artists supporting a charity that is working for Yorkshire people.

Talking of supporting Dementia Forward another invitation I received was to join them on a charity fundraising walk titled ‘castle the castle’.

The walk starts at 10am on Sunday 23 September at Knaresborough Castle covering six miles to Ripley Castle.

Emmerdale actor John Middleton, a patron of the charity, is hosting the walk.

I know he would be delighted for anyone to join him and the others on the day.

I received another invitation which was from the trustees of Dementia Forward inviting me to become a patron of the Yorkshire based registered charity.

To say I was honoured to receive the invitation would be an understatement.

The work the charity carries out for this worthy cause is something close to my heart. I was delighted to receive the invitation and I did not hesitate for one moment in accepting the role.

On Tuesday 11 September I have been invited to the Yorkshire In Bloom award ceremony in York. It will be announced how Pateley Bridge fared in the competition and of course it is fingers crossed that we receive the gold award!

Best wishes also to Bewerley who entered the competition for the first time this year and I hope they have been successful.

I said it has all been about invitations recently and another rather special one I received was a command to attend Buckingham Palace in November for the investiture ceremony where I will be appointed as a Member of the Order of the British Empire. As you can see, so many invites – and I have been delighted to say yes to all of them!