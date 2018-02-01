The Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

A well-known local radio station were in Pateley Bridge last week to broadcast a programme called Love Your Local High Street. The radio presenter Nick Hancock went around shops interviewing the owners or their staff asking what made their business and Pateley Bridge so special.

All the people interviewed from the businesses came across so well. What stood out was how passionate they were about their business, their customers, and the area. I am sure people who were listening to the programme would have been enthused to visit Pateley Bridge.

Only a selection of the shops around Pateley Bridge featured on the programme.

There are so many other magnificent independent businesses in the area.

While talking of independent businesses, Pateley Bridge must be one of the few places in the country which has full occupancy of all its shop premises. There will always be changes in the business community and in recent months we have seen some changes to shop ownership on the High Street.

The Post Office moved its operations from the High Street to the Dales Market Corner convenience store and the premises were taken by Claytons Carpets.

I should add that although it is now a carpet shop the red post box on the outside wall is still an official Royal Mail box.

Next door to Claytons Carpets is a new business called Glad Rags which sells women’s fashion clothes and accessories having moved into premises which were until recently a laundrette.

Andy who runs the laundrette ‘The Laundry Room’ needed more space so he has moved to the garage premises on Bridgehousegate which are opposite Park View Stores. Talking of Bridgehousegate a business that has opened there recently is called Brick by Brick – and no it is not Brooks builders merchants from Summerbridge! Brick by Brick is a shop specialising in the sale of Lego toys - you know the one that you usually end up standing on when you’re in your bare feet!

The Crown Inn on the High Street has new hosts, Glyn and Lorraine, who many of you will know from when they ran Wildings tea rooms. The Crown opens seven days a week serving food so look out for the upcoming Valentine’s Day Menu. I couldn’t write about the Crown without mentioning Tony Brown who works there. Well-known local man Tony is the subject of this week’s Nidderdale voice feature.

Another feature in the Nidderdale Herald has been the opportunity to vote for your favourite cafe in the district and I am delighted that Just Delicious of Kings Court which is run by Donna, her daughter Alice and ably assisted by Julie have been deservedly shortlisted in the awards.

Going back to shops and changes, very soon we will have new business ‘Pateley Pizza’ opening on the High Street for business (so there goes the New Years resolution for some of us).

For those a bit more strong willed there is a fantastic healthy option available in Pateley which is the sea food diet or as my wife Gloria says ‘see’ food and eat it.

Joking aside, at Kendall’s Fish Mongers you can order the most amazing fresh seafood salad box to help you stay on that health and fitness track.

Kendall’s Butchers and Weatherhead Butchers both fantastic businesses on our amazing High Street were both featured last night on ITV on a programme called ‘Britain’s Favourite Walks’.

No wonder we Love our Local High Street!