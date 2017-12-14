The Week in the Life column with Keith Tordoff

Never a dull moment. That’s certainly the case in Pateley Bridge. Pateley Bridge so often these days is at the centre of attention.

Last Friday, I was to have the plaque which Pateley Bridge had won in the Great British High Street Awards officially handed over by our constituency MP Julian Smith on behalf of the Government.

As I am sure many of you will know, Mr Smith was recently promoted to Chief Whip. Late in the evening before the ceremony I received a message from Mr Smith saying he would not be able to make it to Pateley as something very important had cropped up.

Mr Smith in his role as Chief Whip I understand had been tasked that day (and night) to negotiate with the DUP to resolve issues over the Irish border to enable Brexit negotiations to move onto the next stage (trade talks). Overnight discussions took place yet Mr Smith no doubt exhausted still took time to send a statement for me to pass onto the Pateley Bridge contingent who would have been meeting him.

It said: “It is a massive achievement to have won a national competition which had over 900 entries. Pateley Bridge’s success in this contest is brilliant – and I believe it has brought much well-deserved attention to our area.

“It is fantastic to have so many people in our villages towns and communities who are committed to promoting the area and ensuring that it thrives.”

My grateful thanks to Mr Smith MP who supported Pateley Bridge’s bid throughout.

I am delighted that on Saturday the plaque will be officially unveiled by another great supporter of Pateley Bridge Mr David Kerfoot MBE DL. I am optimistic that come noon on Saturday, the community will be supporting Pateley Bridge welcoming the 150 Santas for a procession creating a carnival atmosphere for when the plaque is officially unveiled. Businesses have generously donated gifts and prizes for a prize draw which will take place on Saturday. The whole community supporting an event helping raise much-needed funds for Dementia Forward.

Talking of the community I was delighted and honoured last Friday to have been invited in my role as chairman of the Nidderdale Chamber of Trade to officially open St Cuthbert’s Primary School Christmas fair. My thanks to Lynette the headteacher and friends of St Cuthbert’s who had clearly put so much time and effort into organising a wonderful event.

A couple of days ago I was delighted when a local resident said to me they had followed my advice and had done all their Christmas shopping in Pateley Bridge this year.

I had written in the paper about hassle free Christmas shopping by using the indies (independent businesses) in Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale. That’s one person so who knows how many others may have decided to do all their Christmas shopping locally.

Thank you to all the people who support local businesses.

On a similar vein I was sat in some public premises when I overheard my name and reference to this feature A Week in the Life.

A couple who were screened off from me by a central fireplace were discussing the merits of taking holidays.

I have written about hassle-free holidays by not venturing out of Nidderdale.

Surprisingly the couple did not seem to agree with my take on life stating ‘you need a couple of weeks away’. One way or another at least I keep discovering there are people out there who read this column!