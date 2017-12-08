The Week in the Life Column with Keith Tordoff

Will we or won’t we? That was the question on Tuesday regarding the Tour de Yorkshire and whether it would return to Pateley Bridge and Nidderdale in May next year.

I wrote in this feature about meeting Sir Gary Verity a couple of weeks ago and how I had taken the opportunity to lobby him on behalf of the area to stage more races through the most scenic and best cycling country in the land. I asked for the inside information on whether Pateley was on one of the stages for next year’s race.

He was polite and diplomatic while telling me I would just have to wait like everyone else to find out. I hoped it might be in the bag when Sir Gary said as organisers, Welcome to Yorkshire take the race to areas where the businesses and community pull out all the stops to welcome the riders and their entourage.

Come Tuesday I was delighted when Pateley Bridge was confirmed to be part of stage 4 of next year’s Tour De Yorkshire.

The race will come through the area on Sunday 6 May leaving via Greenhow Hill.

Well come on, as the song goes ‘ nobody does it better’ – even the rider’s relatives love coming to Pateley to see the displays we create and to be part of the carnival atmosphere. Roll on May and Pateley will be ‘simply the best’ (another song)!

We will be showcasing Pateley on the late night opening on Friday 15 December with our traditional magical evening of Christmas music, singing, Santa and food.

Talking of food as usual Martin Dunleavy will be cooking away on the street raising money for the Nidderdale scouts. Martin is the subject of Nidderdale Voices in this edition of the paper. The late-night event takes place all around the High Street, Kings Court and Bridgehouse gate. I must add all the areas mentioned taking part in the late night look fantastic with their Christmas decorations and lights.

We have amazing businesses and because each is independent we have such variety in the displays. Well done to all the businesses for being imaginative.

The next day (Saturday 16) at midday make sure you are on the High Street to witness a Santa extravaganza or why not take part. All for a good cause Santa suits are £5 with all the money going to Dementia Forward, a registered charity based in Ripon. There will be a sleigh, Rudolph, snow, and if you purchase a Santa suit you will automatically be entered in a draw with the chance of winning prizes just in time for Christmas.

You could win food for your Christmas dinner, presents and much more – all from supporting a charity.

I must add, Fox’s Head Well has a fantastic illuminated Christmas scene installed in it replacing the recent WW1 scene which attracted so much attention.

A big thank you to all the volunteers involved in designing making and fitting it.

It provides a unique welcome for motorists who are coming into Pateley Bridge as well as providing pleasure to all who walk past it.

I am also delighted to say that on Sunday the number 24 bus from Harrogate to Pateley Bridge had lots of passengers travelling on it. The service was recently saved from being axed and good user numbers are needed for its survival.

Dales Bus ramblers are doing sterling work to encourage the services route by organising free guided walks on a Sunday.

So there you have it, a scenic bus journey to bring you to Pateley or get on your bike in readiness for the Tour De Yorkshire!