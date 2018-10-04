The Vamps announce Harrogate tour date.

Popular boy-band The Vamps have announced a Harrogate date on their upcoming UK tour.
The pop rock band will play the Harrogate Convention Centre next year on Friday, May 17 2019.
The price of the tickets is yet to be revealed but the band’s website says tickets will range from £12.50 to £59.
The headlining tour is in support of their third album Night & Day which debuted at number two on the UK albums chart.
The British band rose to fame after uploading cover songs to YouTube before bagging a recording contract.
They have since topped the charts with singles Can We Dance and Last Night.
Other tour dates include:
Plymouth Pavillions - Sat 27 April
Newport Centre - Sun April 28
Swindon Oasis - Tues April 30
Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - Weds 1 May
Birmingham Arena - Fri 3 May
Liverpool Echo 2 - Sun 5 May
Sheffield City Hall - Tues 7 May
Newcastle City Hall - Wed 8 May
Aberdeen AECC - Fri 10 May Glasgow
The SSE Hydro - Sat 11 May Carlisle
The Sands Centre - Mon 13 May
Hull Arena - Wed 15 May
Harrogate Convention Centre - Fri 17 May
Manchester Apollo - Sat 18 May
Leicester De Montfort Hall - Mon 20 May
Norwich UAE - Wed 22 May
Cambridge Corn Exchange - Thu 23 May
London The O2 - Sat 25 May
Belfast The SS Arena - Tue 28 May
Dublin 3Arena - Wed 29 May
Brighton Centre - Fri 31 May
Bournemouth International Centre - Sat 01 May
Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 27 at 10am. They can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.uk