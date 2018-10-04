The Vamps announce Harrogate tour date.

Popular boy-band The Vamps have announced a Harrogate date on their upcoming UK tour.

The pop rock band will play the Harrogate Convention Centre next year on Friday, May 17 2019.

The price of the tickets is yet to be revealed but the band’s website says tickets will range from £12.50 to £59.

The headlining tour is in support of their third album Night & Day which debuted at number two on the UK albums chart.

The British band rose to fame after uploading cover songs to YouTube before bagging a recording contract.

They have since topped the charts with singles Can We Dance and Last Night.

Other tour dates include:

Plymouth Pavillions - Sat 27 April

Newport Centre - Sun April 28

Swindon Oasis - Tues April 30

Nottingham Royal Concert Hall - Weds 1 May

Birmingham Arena - Fri 3 May

Liverpool Echo 2 - Sun 5 May

Sheffield City Hall - Tues 7 May

Newcastle City Hall - Wed 8 May

Aberdeen AECC - Fri 10 May Glasgow

The SSE Hydro - Sat 11 May Carlisle

The Sands Centre - Mon 13 May

Hull Arena - Wed 15 May

Harrogate Convention Centre - Fri 17 May

Manchester Apollo - Sat 18 May

Leicester De Montfort Hall - Mon 20 May

Norwich UAE - Wed 22 May

Cambridge Corn Exchange - Thu 23 May

London The O2 - Sat 25 May

Belfast The SS Arena - Tue 28 May

Dublin 3Arena - Wed 29 May

Brighton Centre - Fri 31 May

Bournemouth International Centre - Sat 01 May

Tickets go on sale on Saturday, October 27 at 10am. They can be purchased from www.ticketmaster.co.uk